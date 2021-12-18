ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”

Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible.

Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal.

Online library services and some library services will be available.

Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community.

“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.

