Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, 4 others placed in COVID protocol

 4 days ago

The Detroit Red Wings placed head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Alex Tanguay and three players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forwards Givani Smith and Carter Rowney were also placed on the list for the Red Wings, who host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, Detroit recalled forward Riley Barber and goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Assistant coach Doug Houda will be joined on the Red Wings bench by Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Todd Krygier in the absence of Blashill and Tanguay.

Blashill, 48, owns a 186-234-65 record during his six-plus seasons as coach of the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic, 25, is 9-7-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 21 games (18 starts) this season.

Smith, 23, has four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 games in 2021-22.

Rowney, 32, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 games this season.

–Field Level Media

