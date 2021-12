There was plenty of skepticism surrounding the Chicago Bulls’ acquisition of DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. Not only did the Bulls trade a good amount to get him, but they gave him nearly $82 million over three years as part of the sign-and-trade deal. But instead of this move backfiring, DeRozan has been worth every penny and more, helping vault the Bulls up the standings to become one of the best teams in the NBA.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO