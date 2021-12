Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Walker Cemetery in Cottage Grove was one of the sites hit by last Friday night’s tornadoes, toppling multiple gravestones and destroying the pavilion at the cemetery. It also destroyed the iconic tree that has stood at the cemetery for decades and was used in cemetery photographs for generations. The pavilion had been used for cemetery association meetings, family and other gatherings at the cemetery. Estimates are that some 30 or over gravestones have been toppled. Cemetery Association members have been repairing the damage at the cemetery, which is located on Hwy. 69N. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

COTTAGE GROVE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO