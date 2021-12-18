ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Babies survive tornado, found in upside-down bathtub

By Braxton Caudill
 4 days ago

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – As the dust begins to settle in western Kentucky and reparations are in full swing, unbelievable survival stories are being unearthed across the region.

One of the latest comes from Hopkins County where the tornado was particularly devastating.

What happened at the tornado-destroyed candle plant?

Clara Lutz was taking care of her two grandchildren when the tornado swept through the area late Friday night, Dec. 10.

As a precaution, she put the two young children into a bathtub with blankets and pillows. She also placed a bible between the two.

As the tornado moved past the house, strong winds ripped the bathtub from the floor.

Amidst the rubble, Lutz frantically searched for the bathtub.

‘I was going to die’: Woman thrown from bathtub into woods survives Kentucky tornado

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be. I had no clue at all where these babies was, all I could say is, ‘Lord please bring my babies back to me safely, please I beg thee’,” said Lutz.

Shortly after first responders arrived, a Hopkins County sheriff located the bathtub with the two babies still inside.

The youngest, 3-month-old Dallas, had a brain bleed, but both children are expected to make a full recovery.

