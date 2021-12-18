Plant Experts Live at Prairie Gardens 12-18-21

In An Architectural Approach to Gardening, the author, architect and gardener Fred Bland, explains how he moved from planning buildings to planning a garden:. “I am an architect, this was not my gardening path. Instead, I wanted to create a landscape where the plants themselves reigned supreme—not the hard edges of geometrical cleverness, with the plants playing a subservient role. The Architectural Designer Me continually duels with the Plant Collector Me, neither one ever winning. A balance of the two is rarely achieved in my observations of gardens, but this was my goal: a balance between the insatiable collector and the incurable designer…

