2022 session fast approaching

I know the holidays are busy for all of us, but the session will convene the 2022 Regular Session just four days after we ring in the New Year. Since time is of the essence, I wanted to use this week’s legislative update to share some basic information that I hope will help you follow our work.

The General Assembly will convene on Tuesday, January 4 at Noon. This date is set by the Kentucky Constitution, which also establishes that, since this is an even year, we have 60 legislative days to complete our work before we must adjourn by midnight on April 15.

At the top of our agenda is crafting a state budget to provide for the state’s needs over the next two fiscal years. I am extremely proud of the budget we approved earlier this year because it was fiscally responsible and placed a strong emphasis on investing state resources in areas that will pay off for generations of Kentuckians. We also sought ways to hold various agencies and programs accountable for the services they exist to provide, again making sure that we do all we can as stewards of the state’s resources.

During the 2021 Regular Session, we invested $1.36 billion in federal COVID-relief money responsibly. This includes $250 million to get broadband to the “last mile” of residences, $50 million for economic development-related broadband expansion, and $250 million to replace aging water and sewer infrastructure. We are already seeing the result of this work as the administration is allocating funding for these water projects to various communities.

I expect that we will approach the next budget and the remaining federal COVID-relief money in the same responsible manner. In addition to the budget, we will consider a number of other issues with the ultimate goal of making this state the best place to build a life. If you are interested in following along, please visit the legislature’s website and email me to be added to a list for regular updates.

COVID-19 has made traveling to Frankfort during session more of a challenge, but it does look like the Capitol and Annex will be open to the public. If you are not comfortable with visiting in person, we are still using a variety of tools to keep the legislature’s work accessible and transparent. For decades, Kentucky Educational Television (KET) has televised committee meetings and the work we do on the House Floor. In addition, the legislature now offers a YouTube channel and broadcasts live from committees that KET is unable to cover. To access the KET and YouTube coverage, visit www.legislature.ky.gov and click on the Live Coverage box. You may also go directly to them via www.ket.org and KY LRC Committee Meetings on YouTube.

The Legislative Research Commission (LRC) is the legislature’s administrative arm and maintains a fantastic website. It contains every bill we consider, schedules, contact information, and information about the legislative process. I regularly refer to LRC publications, which provide research information on a variety of issues and can also be downloaded from the website.

One of my favorite duties as a legislator is welcoming school groups to Frankfort. These tours remind me why I am serving this community and provide school children a firsthand appreciation of their state capitol building and capital city. If you have a school group or civic organization that would like to come visit, I hope you will let me arrange the tour. I also have some resources for groups that cannot make the trip – including a video tour and activity books.