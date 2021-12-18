ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Deadlines-Second Verse Same As The First

By Robert Roe
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26M3HK_0dQXCtPg00

The holiday season presents a problem for us media types. How do you provide content to an information hungry public, while at the same time let reporters, announcers and everyone else in the building have a chance to share the festivities with their loved ones?

The solution, as it turns out, is to ask contributors to turn in columns a little earlier than usual. For writers like Marjorie Appelman, Ron Bailey and Chef Babz, blessed with quick wit and beautiful prose, that is not a problem. For Luddites like me, however, it presents a challenge.

My solution, possibly inelegant but done with the best intentions, is to channel Weird Al Yankovic as I present to you my plight, formatted in the spirit of the season. Let us start with an homage to Clement Clarke Moore and his immortal A Visit from St. Nicholas:

“Twas the night before deadline, and all through my mind

Not an idea was rumbling - I’m so far behind;

Though cute phrases and words in my head swirled around

A coherent sentence was not to be found;

The critters lounged on their pillows and mused

About why their dear daddy was acting confused;

I on the sofa - my wife, the recliner

Wondering how she could have wed such a whiner.”

Say, this just might work. Let’s try a musical homage to God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen:

“God rest ye, paper editors

May deadlines be on time;

Remember Mary Ann is waiting

Your butt’s on the line;

To conjure up the perfect words

To make our readers smile;

In my case you might have to wait a while

If I free style

In my case you might just have to wait a while.”

This one is sung to the tune of Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Join in, if you feel so musically inclined:

“I have to write by Sunday

Several columns for the week;

Next Saturday is Christmas

Boy, my prospects sure look bleak.”

Here I try a hot take in the style of Good King Wenceslas:

“I can’t form a single phrase

P’raps my brain is frozen;

My words are bad to say the least

Than ones I could have chosen.”

I gave Frosty The Snowman a shot, but came up blank. All I could think of was the chorus:

“Thinkedy think think thinkedy think think

For the proper line;

Thinkedy think think thinkedy think think

Get it in on time.”

Here are samples of false starts I faced while coming up with alternate lyrics to your favorite Christmas songs. Deck The Halls became “Deadline season is upon us fa la la la la la la la la.” Joy To The World began with “I cannot think of words to rhyme; In the time for my deadline.”

This poor try at Sleigh Ride is especially sad. “Just hear those keyboards clicketing, Click click clickey coo; All in a failed attempt for me to write some amusements for you.”

Gee, this is harder than it appears. I guess I will hang up my pen for the Yuletide, and see what I can come up with for the New Year. Maybe in the style of Dr. Seuss. In the meantime, Merry Christmas!

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Yankovic
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verse#Luddites
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
CELEBRITIES
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
Motley Fool

What Does Bruce Springsteen's $500 Million Music-Rights Deal Really Mean?

Springsteen’s nine-digit deal builds on similar agreements with fellow superstars such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Stevie Nicks. Springsteen pulled every available lever to win those media rights 30 years ago. Fans may call it sacrilegious, but the sale actually makes a ton of sense. Bruce Springsteen knows...
MUSIC
Variety

Sally Ann Howes, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Star, Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, who began her acting career as a child and was best known for starring in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” opposite Dick Van Dyke, died on Jan. 19. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her nephew, Toby Howes, who tweeted: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is often broadcast on Christmas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

876
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy