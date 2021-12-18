Deadlines-Second Verse Same As The First

The holiday season presents a problem for us media types. How do you provide content to an information hungry public, while at the same time let reporters, announcers and everyone else in the building have a chance to share the festivities with their loved ones?

The solution, as it turns out, is to ask contributors to turn in columns a little earlier than usual. For writers like Marjorie Appelman, Ron Bailey and Chef Babz, blessed with quick wit and beautiful prose, that is not a problem. For Luddites like me, however, it presents a challenge.

My solution, possibly inelegant but done with the best intentions, is to channel Weird Al Yankovic as I present to you my plight, formatted in the spirit of the season. Let us start with an homage to Clement Clarke Moore and his immortal A Visit from St. Nicholas:

“Twas the night before deadline, and all through my mind

Not an idea was rumbling - I’m so far behind;

Though cute phrases and words in my head swirled around

A coherent sentence was not to be found;

The critters lounged on their pillows and mused

About why their dear daddy was acting confused;

I on the sofa - my wife, the recliner

Wondering how she could have wed such a whiner.”

Say, this just might work. Let’s try a musical homage to God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen:

“God rest ye, paper editors

May deadlines be on time;

Remember Mary Ann is waiting

Your butt’s on the line;

To conjure up the perfect words

To make our readers smile;

In my case you might have to wait a while

If I free style

In my case you might just have to wait a while.”

This one is sung to the tune of Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Join in, if you feel so musically inclined:

“I have to write by Sunday

Several columns for the week;

Next Saturday is Christmas

Boy, my prospects sure look bleak.”

Here I try a hot take in the style of Good King Wenceslas:

“I can’t form a single phrase

P’raps my brain is frozen;

My words are bad to say the least

Than ones I could have chosen.”

I gave Frosty The Snowman a shot, but came up blank. All I could think of was the chorus:

“Thinkedy think think thinkedy think think

For the proper line;

Thinkedy think think thinkedy think think

Get it in on time.”

Here are samples of false starts I faced while coming up with alternate lyrics to your favorite Christmas songs. Deck The Halls became “Deadline season is upon us fa la la la la la la la la.” Joy To The World began with “I cannot think of words to rhyme; In the time for my deadline.”

This poor try at Sleigh Ride is especially sad. “Just hear those keyboards clicketing, Click click clickey coo; All in a failed attempt for me to write some amusements for you.”

Gee, this is harder than it appears. I guess I will hang up my pen for the Yuletide, and see what I can come up with for the New Year. Maybe in the style of Dr. Seuss. In the meantime, Merry Christmas!