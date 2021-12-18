ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Over Easy: There won’t be snow in Bangkok this Christmas

Valley News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that “most wonderful time of the year” when I am again confronted by the fact that I am not a wonderful Christmas shopper. Although I grew up with the Yuletide traditions and still am moved by singing Silent Night by candlelight, the magic of holiday gift-giving escapes me. I can’t...

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com

They won’t be home for Christmas this year, but Mabads are thankful to be in Cut Bank

It was not necessarily easy for Leizel Ann Mabad to get to the United States, but that might just have made her arrival here in the United States all the more wonderful. “After several hiccups, we finally made our flight bound to the United States. This is the first time that I have set foot in the country and ever since, I get to enjoy road trips, fresh air and explore the nature of America especially Montana where the mountains are as big as the sky,” she stated.
CUT BANK, MT
WGRZ TV

No, adding sugar to Christmas tree water won’t help keep it fresh

Christmas is only a few days away, and people who purchased a live tree this holiday season may be starting to notice that their tree is beginning to look a little brown or dried out. Several VERIFY viewers and some websites claim adding something extra – like sugar, soda and...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Durante
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Perry Como
Person
Adele
eturbonews.com

No way: Norway won’t send new Christmas tree to London

Earlier, Westminster City Council joked about this year’s Norwegian spruce’s appearance, saying on the tree’s official Twitter account that half of its branches “are not missing” but “socially distancing.”. Greater London’s Westminster City Council confirmed that Norway’s Oslo council has rejected the idea of...
EUROPE
Bay News 9

Supply shortages persist, but won't ruin Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Holiday shopping is pushing ahead as issues with the supply chain persist. However, widespread issues, anticipated months ago, are not turning out to be a big hindrance for people looking for decorations or gifts. Shortages are a mixed bag in Tampa area stores and online.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Bangkok#Tivoli#Thais#Buddhists#Valley News
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Walmart
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy