Four, five years ago self-driving cars were expected to be commonplace on our roads. The reality is these vehicles are still a long way off! It turns out training a computer to react quicker and better than the human mind in response to a myriad of daily driving challenges is far more complicated than first anticipated. Essentially, the world of automotive likely over anticipated where it would be by now, but that leaves one big question: knowing what we know, what is the reality? When will self-driving cars be mainstream? In order to better predict this, we must first understand how AI systems work.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO