ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Superhero Fatigues To Huge $122M Friday

By Scott Mendelson
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The theatrical industry needed a hero to save them, and Spider-Man wasn’t just going to sit there and wait. Source report that Peter Parker held onto the wings of the eagles, and moviegoers watched as he flew away with $121.5 million in domestic earnings. Tom Holland and Zendaya’s MCU sequel earned...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Black Panther’ fans want Chadwick Boseman role recast for sequel amid Leticia Wright drama

This would break one of Marvel’s cardinal rules. With the “Black Panther” sequel plagued by rumors and backlash about star Leticia Wright’s purported anti-vaxxer views, Marvel fans have proposed a controversial way to refocus everyone’s attention — by recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’ titular role. That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Box Office#No Way Home#Avengers#Infinity War
Cinema Blend

X-Men: First Class’ Director Offers 3 Choices For Wolverine Actors To Replace Hugh Jackman, And They’re Solid

It’s been more than a decade since the X-Men franchise got a restart with X-Men: First Class. While the cast was filled with some of Hollywood’s current A-listers, there was a callback to the original trilogy with a surprise cameo from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. His cameo linked the reboot to the 2000s films. Since then, Jackman has retracted his claws and moved on. With the X-Men now part of the MCU, fan castings, including Wolverine, have been popping up all over the internet. One more voice has been added to the chorus – X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn. He offered his top three choices to replace the Reminiscence star.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
MOVIES
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
91K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy