2-year degrees that can earn you the most money

As I write this, the interest yield on the Vanguard Aggregate U.S. Bond Market Index is 1.52%. The dividend yield on the 500 biggest companies in America (S&P 500) is 1.29%. So, if your $500,000 IRA account is invested 50% in the S&P 500 and 50% in the Vanguard US Bond Market Index your dividends and interest over the year, at current rates, would be $3,800 from the bonds and $3,225 from the stocks. That total is $7,025 or 1.4%. That is also $585/month. How many people can live on that?
