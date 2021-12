With an outstanding market valuation of $2.78 trillion, Apple is a stock mover that affects the broader market indexes. FAANG stocks were among the stocks that are gradually rebounding. The tech stocks include Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) increase a minimum of 1% during trading hours on the 21st of December. After the Facebook announcement that it was rebranding to Meta, there were several tweets stating that the acronym FAANG group has now become MAANG.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO