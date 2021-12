SCM (25m) British swimmer Max Litchfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being required to quarantine for 10 days in Abu Dhabi before returning home after Christmas. He is one of a growing list of British swimmers who have tested positive for COVID-19. It appears that only Molly Renshaw remains in the competition among an announced roster of 13 athletes. She finished 5th in the women’s 100 breaststroke on Monday evening.

