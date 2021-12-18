Oregon Farm Bureau Responds to “Climate Protection Program

Despite all the available metrics available for us to make sense of our world, measuring it is still largely defined by the parameters set forth by humans. Everyone knows Mount Everest is the tallest mountain at just over 29,000 feet above mean sea level. Calculating the distance from base to peak gives the edge to Hawaii’s Mauna Kea at 33,484 feet, with just less than 14,000 of those above sea level. If you move the starting point to Earth’s center and look for the highest point closest to the stars, you’ll land on the top of Ecuador’s Mount Chimborazo because of its proximity to the equator where the Earth’s rotation makes the crust thicker.

