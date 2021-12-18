Oregon Farm Bureau Responds to “Climate Protection Program

SALEM, OREGON, Dec. 13, 2021: The Oregon Farm Bureau today helped secure over $75 million in disaster aid from the Oregon Legislature to help producers who were impacted by the 2021 natural disasters. The funding includes $40 million in a direct assistance program for producers who experienced less than average farm income in 2021 due to natural disasters, nearly $14 million for irrigation districts impacted by drought, millions in domestic well assistance, and millions for drought resiliency. The program also includes $5 million for grasshopper and cricket eradication. The $40 million direct assistance program is structured as a forgivable loan, which will be forgiven if a producer’s revenue losses are demonstrated at the close of the year. The program will work through local lending institutions, so stay tuned for information on how to apply.
Comments / 0