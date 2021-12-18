ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Farm Bureau Responds to “Climate Protection Program

By GNCadm1n
 5 days ago

The Oregon Farm Bureau is disappointed in the decision of the Environmental Quality Commission to circumvent the Legislature to adopt a “cap and trade” program by rule. The so-called “Climate Protection Program” will devastate Oregon’s farmers and ranchers, raising the costs for the fuels, propane, and natural...

Comments / 0

