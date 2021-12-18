ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Awards $600,000 in Grants to Support, Expand Campus Veteran Resource Centers

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is pleased to announce it has awarded grants totaling $600,000 to expand Campus Veteran Resource Centers at 15 community colleges and public university and bolster other services aimed at helping Oregon student veterans. Veteran Resource Centers are vital in helping veterans transition from military service...

