Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Awards $600,000 in Grants to Support, Expand Campus Veteran Resource Centers

The Social Justice and Equity Center (SJEC) Veterans & Military Families at Southern Oregon University has been awarded a $58,163 grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) to help improve outcomes for student veterans at the university. This is the second consecutive year that SOU has secured the Campus Veteran Grant Award and the first as the SJEC Veterans & Military Families (VMF) program, which was formerly known as the Veterans Resource Center.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO