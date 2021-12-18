ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman poisons boyfriend because “he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 5 days ago

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A woman in Florida was arrested and charged for allegedly poisoning her partner of nine years because “he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”. Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of...

ABC13 Houston

Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he breaks into her apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was shot by his ex-girlfriend three times overnight in southeast Houston, but he is the one who will likely face charges. Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Houston police said the man used a concrete paver to break a glass patio door of his ex's apartment in the 11600 block of Gulf Pointe Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Florida State
KDRV

Sprague River woman allegedly shot her boyfriend while he slept

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. — A Klamath County woman is in custody after she allegedly shot and killed a man and later admitted the crime to investigators, according to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to an area along Skamania Road near Sprague River on December 7 to...
SPRAGUE RIVER, OR
Shropshire Star

Victim’s boyfriend ‘treated differently by police because he was gay’

Chef Daniel Whitworth and his boyfriend Ricky Waumsley were a young couple living happily together in Kent when tragedy struck. The pair first met in the seaside town Margate, where Mr Waumsley was living and Mr Whitworth was on holiday, in August 2010, and just over a year later they moved in together in Gravesend.
SOCIETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
#Poisoning#Mental Disorder#Police#Schizophrenia#Wtlv#Seroquel#Parish
KEPR

Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
KENNEWICK, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox26houston.com

23-year-old ex-con who was granted bond after allegedly killing his 7-month-old daughter now a wanted fugitive

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2019, Albert Collin Zuniga got probation for physically attacking his wife. According to court documents, Zuniga continuously violated his probation. "He gets charged with not one, but two additional crimes," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He gets charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle and also resisting arrest."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY

