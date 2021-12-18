ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Man in hospital after early morning shooting Saturday in Knoxville

By Lexi Spivak, Robert Holder
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQKPN_0dQXC0OK00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing “possible life-threatening injuries” after an early morning shooting Saturday in the Western Heights neighborhood, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fort Promise Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police investigating second early morning shooting Saturday in Knoxville

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses were interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Knoxville Police#The Ut Medical Center#Violent Crimes Unit
WATE

Public input sought on next Knoxville Chief of Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will host several public meetings in the new year to receive public input on the hiring of a new police chief. With current KPD Chief Eve Thomas set to retire in May, city leaders will hold five community listening sessions to help guide the search for her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
WATE

WATE

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy