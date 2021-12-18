Man in hospital after early morning shooting Saturday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing “possible life-threatening injuries” after an early morning shooting Saturday in the Western Heights neighborhood, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fort Promise Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses were interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

