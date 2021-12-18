ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rockland County family spreads Christmas cheer to tornado-ravaged Kentuckians

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Rockland County firefighter and his family are helping to spread some Christmas cheer to Kentucky families affected by last week’s devastating tornados.

Mike Packes, a member of the Nyack Fire Department, is skipping his own holiday traditions this year to drive more than 1,000 miles to Kentucky to bring joy to some people who really need.

Packes is asking people to bring a wrapped gift to the Piermont Fire House Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for those affected families.

He told News 12 his family will bring the toys to a fire house in Kentucky where the firefighters need a little joy too.

Packes has faced his own troubles this year. Just recently, his father died of natural causes. His aunt and uncle were also diagnosed with COVID-19. His uncle is still in the hospital.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

