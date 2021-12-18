ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products, Procter & Gamble announced Friday.

WSAV News 3

16-year-old student dies after being found unresponsive at S.C. high school

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins High School student died after being found unresponsive at school Friday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Taylor Danielle Price, 16, was found unresponsive Friday and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Richardson. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University […]
WSAV News 3

Richmond County Deputies fired, under investigation for contraband smuggling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several Richmond County deputies are under investigation after contraband was smuggled into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. The Charles Webster Detention Center on Phinizy Road was placed on lockdown during an investigation into illegal contraband in the jail. Investigators say they were tipped off over the weekend about the contraband. […]
CBS Chicago

Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences Among Brands Spray Products In Latest Procter & Gamble Recall

CHICAGO (CBS)– Double check the labels on your hair care products. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners. The recall is over concerns of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer. Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall. Procter & gamble says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution. You can get specific information about the recall at fda.gov.
Cincinnati Business Courier

P&G recalls 32 hair products over carcinogen concerns

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has issued a recall over 32 aerosol shampoo and conditioner products over concerns that they could contain a known carcinogen. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
NewsBreak
geekspin.co

P&G recalls Pantene hair spray products for a cancer-causing chemical

Over 30 aerosol spray haircare products possibly containing cancer-causing agent benzene have been recalled by Procter & Gamble. According to P&G’s recall notice last Friday, the affected items include various dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from the brands Pantene, Old Spice, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Waterless, and Aussie. Photos of the impacted products can be seen below, while a full list of the recalled items complete with their corresponding production code numbers can be found here.
cbslocal.com

30+ Aerosol Spray Products From P&G Recalled Over Cancer Fears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall has been issued for dozens of aerosol products from Procter & Gamble. More than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner aren’t safe to use. There are concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause...
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Procter & Gamble Hair Care Products With Cancer-Causing Chemicals, FDA Says

Only a few weeks after recalling a variety of their aerosol antiperspirants, the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has now issued a voluntary recall of some of its aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner sprays, according to a notice from P&G posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website. The recalled products contain benzene—a chemical that, when found at high levels, can cause cancer. Here’s what to know about the recall.
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
98.1 KHAK

Recall Alert: Old Spice and Secret Recall Several Deodorants

Remember the "I'm on a horse" old spice ad, and the others with former NFLer Isaiah Mustafa? They pretty much singlehandedly revived what was essentially a dead brand back in 2010. Ever since, Old Spice has expanded its line to include body washes, body sprays, shaving cream, and aftershave. Oh,...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
WSAV News 3

Murder case is dismissed, Georgia man is freed from prison

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 43-year-old Devonia Inman was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison. Inman […]
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
Popculture

Popular Brand of Bagged Salad Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

A popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. announced a voluntary recall of the Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit. The recall was issued following test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that showed possible contamination.
MyChamplainValley.com

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
