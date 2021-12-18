Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene
Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products, Procter & Gamble announced Friday.
Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products, Procter & Gamble announced Friday.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0