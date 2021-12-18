ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Validation analysis of the novel imaging-based prognostic radiomic signature in patients undergoing primary surgery for advanced high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)

By Christina Fotopoulou
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive models based on radiomics features are novel, highly promising approaches for gynaecological oncology. Here, we wish to assess the prognostic value of the newly discovered Radiomic Prognostic Vector (RPV) in an independent cohort of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients, treated within a Centre of Excellence, thus avoiding any bias...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find improved treatment options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer

City of Hope today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Hgsoc#Rpv#Background Surgical
Nature.com

How to make ovarian cancer screening work for patients

Gynaecological cancer researcher Usha Menon explains why ovarian tumours have proved so difficult to detect early. You have full access to this article via your institution. The inability to reliably diagnose ovarian cancer early has long been thought of as a major reason for the disease’s high mortality. But a 20-year trial of ovarian cancer screening, which published its final results in May, was unable to show that detecting that cancer sooner resulted in fewer deaths (U. Menon et al. Lancet 397, 2182–2193; 2021). Usha Menon, a gynaecological cancer researcher at University College London who led the UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening, spoke to Nature about the impact of this surprising finding.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional and structural analysis of non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in the MYB oncoproteins associated with human cancer

MYB proteins are highly conserved DNA-binding domains (DBD) and mutations in MYB oncoproteins have been reported to cause aberrant and augmented cancer progression. Identification of MYB molecular biomarkers predictive of cancer progression can be used for improving cancer management. To address this, a biomarker discovery pipeline was employed in investigating deleterious non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in predicting damaging and potential alterations on the properties of proteins. The nsSNP of the MYB family; MYB, MYBL1, and MYBL2 was extracted from the NCBI database. Five in silico tools (PROVEAN, SIFT, PolyPhen-2, SNPs&GO and PhD-SNP) were utilized to investigate the outcomes of nsSNPs. A total of 45 nsSNPs were predicted as high-risk and damaging, and were subjected to PMut and I-Mutant 2.0 for protein stability analysis. This resulted in 32 nsSNPs with decreased stability with a DDG score lower than âˆ’"‰0.5, indicating damaging effect. G111S, N183S, G122S, and S178C located within the helix-turn-helix (HTH) domain were predicted to be conserved, further posttranslational modifications and 3-D protein analysis indicated these nsSNPs to shift DNA-binding specificity of the protein thus altering the protein function. Findings from this study would help in the field of pharmacogenomic and cancer therapy towards better intervention and management of cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Innovative therapies to tackle platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. In the late 1990s, oncologists found a winning combination for treating ovarian cancer. When given alongside a drug, called paclitaxel, that blocks cell division, the platinum-based chemotherapy cisplatin succeeded in shrinking and killing off tumours left after surgery in 70–80% of patients. Since then, this combination has been the treatment of choice for high-grade serous ovarian cancer, the most common and deadliest form of the disease. “The upfront response rates to these therapies are so high that if you had to pick a single drug, hands down, it would be platinum,” says Anil Sood, a gynaecological oncologist and researcher at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Omicron overpowers key COVID antibody treatments in early tests

Nearly all of the monoclonal antibodies used to prevent severe disease fail to stand up to the new variant, laboratory assays show. You have full access to this article via your institution. Strained hospitals bracing for a COVID-19 surge caused by the quickly spreading Omicron variant could face another grim...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Cytoreductive Surgery Plus Chemo Yields Longer OS vs Chemo Alone in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer achieved a greater survival benefit after undergoing cytoreductive surgery plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone. Treatment with cytoreductive surgery and chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, according to data from the DESKTOP III trial (NCT01166737).1.
CANCER
Nature.com

MARC1 p.A165T variant is associated with decreased markers of liver injury and enhanced antioxidant capacity in autoimmune hepatitis

The clinical picture of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) varies markedly between patients, potentially due to genetic modifiers. The aim of this study was to evaluate genetic variants previously associated with fatty liver as potential modulators of the AIH phenotype. The study cohort comprised 313 non-transplanted adults with AIH. In all patients, the MARC1 (rs2642438), HSD17B13 (rs72613567), PNPLA3 (rs738409), TM6SF2 (rs58542926), and MBOAT7 (rs641738) variants were genotyped using TaqMan assays. Mitochondrial damage markers in serum were analyzed in relation to the MARC1 variant. Carriers of the protective MARC1 allele had lower ALT and AST (both P"‰<"‰0.05). In patients treated for AIH for"‰â‰¥"‰6Â months, MARC1 correlated with reduced AST, ALP, GGT (all P"‰â‰¤"‰0.01), and lower APRI (P"‰="‰0.02). Patients carrying the protective MARC1 genotype had higher total antioxidantÂ activity (P"‰<"‰0.01) and catalase levels (P"‰="‰0.02) in serum. The PNPLA3 risk variant was associated with higher MELD (P"‰="‰0.02) in treated patients, whereas MBOAT7 increased the odds for liver cancer (OR"‰="‰3.71). None of the variants modulated the risk of death or transplantation. In conclusion, the MARC1 polymorphism has protective effects in AIH. Genotyping of MARC1, PNPLA3, and MBOAT7 polymorphisms might help to stratify patients with AIH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pan-AMPK activator O304 prevents gene expression changes and remobilisation of histone marks in islets of diet-induced obese mice

AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) has an important role in cellular energy homeostasis and has emerged as a promising target for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) due to its beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and glucose homeostasis. O304 is a pan-AMPK activator that has been shown to improve glucose homeostasis in both mouse models of diabetes and in human T2D subjects. Here, we describe the genome-wide transcriptional profile and chromatin landscape of pancreatic islets following O304 treatment of mice fed high-fat diet (HFD). O304 largely prevented genome-wide gene expression changes associated with HFD feeding in CBA mice and these changes were associated with remodelling of active and repressive chromatin marks. In particular, the increased expression of the Î²-cell stress marker Aldh1a3 in islets from HFD-mice is completely abrogated following O304 treatment, which is accompanied by loss of active chromatin marks in the promoter as well as distant non-coding regions upstream of the Aldh1a3 gene. Moreover, O304 treatment restored dysfunctional glucose homeostasis as well as expression of key markers associated with Î²-cell function in mice with already established obesity. Our findings provide preclinical evidence that O304 is a promising therapeutic compound not only for T2D remission but also for restoration of Î²-cell function following remission of T2D diabetes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Educating primary healthcare providers about kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem that is associated with excessive morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. However, limited clinician awareness of chronic kidney disease is universally identified as a key barrier to care. A concerted effort is urgently needed to address the knowledge gaps of primary care providers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) performed by optometrists -enablers and barriers to a shift in service delivery

Unfortunately, a comment from the author to our vendor was published in the part Data collection. We apologize for this mistake. The original article has been corrected. NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. Evgenia Konstantakopoulou,Â Lee Jones,Â Neil NathwaniÂ &Â Gus Gazzard...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparison of the usefulness of the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis in patients with essential hypertension

Arteriosclerosis leads to various serious diseases that substantially reduce the quality of life. When treating hypertension, it is important to evaluate the degree of arteriosclerosis. In recent years, the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index have been frequently used as indicators of arterial wall sclerosis. However, the superiority of either the cardio-ankle vascular index or the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis remains unclear. Therefore, the present study compared the usefulness of these two indices as an index of arteriosclerosis. Associations between the cardio-ankle vascular index or augmentation index and risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis in 535 consecutive patients with essential hypertension were evaluated. The cardio-ankle vascular index was significantly correlated with age, hemoglobin A1c, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In contrast, the augmentation index showed significant correlations only with age, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In addition, these correlations with the augmentation index were generally weaker than those with the cardio-ankle vascular index. The cardio-ankle vascular index, but not the augmentation index, was significantly correlated with flow-mediated dilation, an index of vascular endothelial function, and carotid intima-media thickness, an index of carotid atherosclerosis. Similar results were observed in subgroups stratified by sex and age. These data indicate that the cardio-ankle vascular index is more closely associated with risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis than the augmentation index, suggesting that the cardio-ankle vascular index may be superior to the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The relationship between day-to-day variability in home blood pressure measurement and multiple organ function

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.
HEALTH
healio.com

High-dose IV iron reduces rate of MI in patients undergoing hemodialysis

Among patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis, high-dose IV iron reduced the rate of fatal or nonfatal MIs over 2 years compared with lower-dose iron, according to an analysis of the PIVOTAL trial published in Cardiovascular Research. The PIVOTAL trial. In the PIVOTAL trial, patients undergoing hemodialysis with ferritin concentration less than...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblast senescence and its relation with tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expressions in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There was a misalignment in Fig. 1. In addition, TableÂ 1 is incorrect. The authors apologize for the oversight. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan Lan, Yuki Kitano. Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Graduate School...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy