After the long COVID-induced lockdowns of 2021, I’m more excited than usual for a joyous gathering at Christmas, where four generations of our family will sit around our much-used dining table for dinner. The table is large, heavy, with parts made of blackwood and once belonged to my great grandparents in the 1880s. It’s been part of many family celebrations and is accompanied by a grand old sideboard, also made of blackwood and decorated for the festive season. Blackwood’s main claim to fame is its magnificent dark and durable timber. It has been prized since colonial times and is still widely...

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO