Baystate Health reports 146 COVID-19 patients, 19 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 146 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those numbers reported, 19 are in the critical care unit.Mass. reports high COVID-19 numbers: Where can I get vaccinated?
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 107 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 10 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 18 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 11 confirmed
