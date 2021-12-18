ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 146 COVID-19 patients, 19 in critical care

By Melissa Torres
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 146 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 19 are in the critical care unit.

Mass. reports high COVID-19 numbers: Where can I get vaccinated?

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 107 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 10 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 18 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 11 confirmed
