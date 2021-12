Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law’s Logan Bartholomew is enrolled in the Field Placement program. Bartholomew is working with the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) to protect the legal rights and improve the lives of abused, neglected, and abandoned children. In this role, Bartholomew helped draft an appellate brief that led to a favorable ruling for the agency and the children it serves from the 4th District Court of Appeals.

