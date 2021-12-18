ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Who is Parson Brown? Meet the mystery man from ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1a2s_0dQXA5jX00

(NEXSTAR) – “We’ll pretend that he is Parson Brown” is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren’t familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song ‘Winter Wonderland’ heard on the radio and during childrens’ holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had quite possibly the strangest trailer for a Christmas movie

Nearly nine decades later, many wonder the same question each year – who is Parson Brown?

To understand, it is important to note that while the song is largely popular during Christmas time, it never actually mentions Christmas . Instead, the song is about marriage and romance during winter. The couple in the song builds a snowman in a meadow and pretends it is Parson Brown, who asks if they are married. The couple says they are not, but Parson Brown can wed them when he is in town.

Parson is actually another word for a clergyman, especially a Protestant pastor, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary . The word has gone largely unused since around 1980 but has been on a decline since 1800.

A classic scene from ‘Elf’ was almost scrapped at the request of Macy’s, according to the director

Whether you prefer Bing Crosby or Michael Buble, Tony Bennett or the Pentatonix, or any other artist performing ‘Winter Wonderland’ this season, you no longer need to wonder about the snowman named Parson Brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Father-son basketball fight leads to arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after Brighton police said he got into a fight with his son during a Freedom Prep basketball game. On Dec. 20, Brighton police said coach Bwerani Johnson, is facing charges after he struck a player, who happens to be his son, in the head multiple times, threw […]
BRIGHTON, TN
WREG

Two women crash car, run into woods from gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after gunfire erupted on two South Memphis streets on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Norris and Mallory Avenue when a car, partially obscured by trees, slid into a ditch near Mallory Avenue by two female passengers who told police that they ran into the woods […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

When 'Nutcracker' meets 'Wonderland,' a new friendship forms amid the wonders, mysteries

What happens when you take the plot of a familiar holiday fixture and smash it with one of the most bizarre plots in all of Western literature?. You get one big adventure, and it's called "Nutcracker in Wonderland." Presented by Ballet Co.Laboratory at Ted Mann Concert Hall last weekend, the story juxtaposed Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" with E.T.A. Hoffman's "Nutcracker and Mouse King," using Tchaikovsky's music. Combining the plots made the story even more like a hallucinogenic dreamscape than either of the sources.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Tony Bennett
Fairfax Times

Creating a winter wonderland in “The Nutcracker”

Witness the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company’s annual performance. This weekend, enjoy the sixth annual collaboration between the renowned Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and The Fairfax Ballet Company with this year’s production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “The Nutcracker”. As an annual fixture of...
FAIRFAX, VA
stmarynow.com

‘Winter Wonderland’ not written for Christmas

“Winter Wonderland,” with its vivid cold weather imagery, seems like it was tailor-made to sing around Christmastime. But much like “Jingle Bells,” the song wasn’t actually written for the holiday season. The lyrics were penned in the 1930s by Richard Bernhard Smith, who was suffering from...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Christmas Elf#Nexstar#Protestant#Macy#Pentatonix#Nexstar Media Inc
TMZ.com

Stars In The Snow -- Winter Wonderland!

Sleighbells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening ... and these stars are a beautiful sight and happy to be bundled up tonight!. Chilly celebrities -- like Nina Dobrev, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Martha Hunt and Khalid -- are sharing their favorite freezing photos while taking a walk in a winter wonderland this season!
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
WREG

Four men arrested in chop shop takedown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis. On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
WREG

Shanynthia Gardner guilty in murders of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a bench ruling Tuesday, Shanynthia Gardner was found guilty on multiple charges relating to the murder of four of her children in 2016, rejecting her insanity defense. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. said that Gardner, now 34, was able appreciate the culpability of her actions when she stabbed to death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Men robbed at gunpoint outside church in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A terrifying moment happened outside a Frayser church when two men were robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. The incident happened at Our Lady of Sorrows on Thomas Street. Church employees had to lock the doors to the church and hide inside for safety. Two men who work for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy