15 Emerald Isle Locations Perfect For Hallmark Christmas Movie Fans

We all know what the real magic of a Hallmark made-for-tv holiday movie is. It isn’t the anticipation of wondering if the bakery owner will realize that love has been right in front of her all along or the predictable path of romance as the sweet bookseller is swept off their feet by a stern lawyer. Rather, the real magic is in the power of community, from the volunteers who always rally to save the threatened candy cane factory to the loyal cafe patrons who’ll make sure the corporate takeover never happens. And nobody does community quite like Nova Scotia, something I know first hand from years of living and traveling there. Not only are all of these Nova Scotia towns so pretty and charming that you’ll swear you’re on a Hallmark holiday movie set, but they’re also incredibly warm and welcoming. No acting needed! These destinations will win you over, no matter when you visit.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO