Authorities in the Washington, D.C., area announced Friday that the bodies of four women found in Virginia are likely victims of the same suspect they have dubbed “the Shopping Cart Killer.” On Dec. 15, the remains of two women — including 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who went missing in late September — were found in an overgrown lot in Huntington, Virginia; Fairfax County police and her family identified Brown’s remains Thursday thanks to distinctive tattoos on her body. A “person of interest” in those murders is 35-year-old Anthony Robinson, who in November was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges...

