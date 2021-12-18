ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What Happened To ABC and ESPN on YouTube TV? Why It’s Not Working, And What’s Next

By Michael Haskoor
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktfTh_0dQX8yiQ00
Disney/YouTube

YouTube TV has officially lost the rights to stream popular networks such as ESPN and ABC as of December 18th after failing to reach a deal with Disney to keep more than a dozen channels on the live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV had previously promised that it would lower its monthly subscription fee from $65 to $50 if the deal didn’t go through and are sticking to that pricing model.

Disney released a statement late Friday stating that after ongoing negotiations with YouTube TV, “they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions.”

“As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels,” the company added. “We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

In a blog post, YouTube TV said it would “continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” as many of us assumed. These types of intense negotiations are common in the streaming landscape.

“We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months,” YouTube TV said. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV.”

The service continued to keep subscribers posted throughout negotiations via email, stating on Monday that [Disney] “is an important partner for us,” adding that it hoped to finalize a deal with Disney “provided we can reach equitable terms.” Both parties, however, failed to agree to new terms in the eleventh hour as their previous contract just ended yesterday.

This is a huge loss for YouTube TV in the competitive streaming wars. You can check out the full list of channels lost below:

  • Your local ABC channel
  • ABC News Live
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Disney XD
  • Freeform
  • FX
  • FXX
  • FXM
  • National Geographic
  • National Geographic Wild
  • ESPN
  • ESPN2
  • ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)
  • ESPNU
  • ESPNEWS
  • SEC Network
  • ACC Network

Although we may see a deal being reached at some point in the near future, consumers looking to stream these channels may have to shop around for a new provider. Here are some alternatives to YouTube TV that will provide you with access to these channels and more:

  • Hulu + Live TV ($69.99): 7-Day Free Trial
  • Sling TV ($35-$50+): Only $10 For Your First Month
  • fuboTV ($64.99): 7-Day Free Trial

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Here’s How To Watch TV For Free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. That fat bill that awaits you every month from your cable, satellite or streaming...
NFL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
9to5Google

ESPN, ABC, & other Disney channels returning to YouTube TV

Disney channels are returning to YouTube TV after being unavailable for most of the weekend, following a new deal. The channels, including ESPN and FX, are slowly starting to reappear in YouTube TV, while “your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day.” This includes live and on-demand content, as well as previous Disney recordings in your Library/DVR.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Abc#Freeform#Fx#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Finger Lakes Times

ESPN, ABC blackout on YouTube TV ends with new distribution deal

YouTube TV’s blackout of ESPN, ABC and other Walt Disney Co.-owned channels ended Sunday when the two media giants reached a deal on a new distribution agreement. Nearly 4 million YouTube TV subscribers nationwide were affected. Sports fans who subscribed to the service, which is owned by search giant...
NFL
Washington Post

YouTube TV loses ABC, ESPN and other Disney channels after failing to reach deal: ‘We worked hard to avoid this’

All Disney-owned content, including ABC and ESPN, went dark on YouTube TV late Friday after a breakdown in distribution negotiations between Disney and Google. The financial dispute between the media giants over carriage fees has led to the first major blackout for Google-owned YouTube TV, which has more than 3 million subscribers and is one of the nation’s largest Internet pay-TV services. Disney and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, were unable to reach a new deal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
NFL
CNET

YouTube TV loses Disney channels including ABC, ESPN as contract expires

YouTube TV customers lost access to Disney's suite of networks late Friday as a carriage agreement lapsed and YouTube and Disney failed to reach a new deal. YouTube said it would drop the monthly price of its TV-streaming service by $15 -- making it $50 a month -- while programming from ESPN, local ABC channels, Freeform, FX networks, National Geographic and other Disney properties is unavailable.
NFL
KOMO News

YouTube TV and ABC

On Friday, Dec. 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of the ABC Network, and YouTube TV expired. As a result, KOMO 4, which is an ABC affiliate, is no longer available on the YouTube TV platform. Please note, KOMO 4 is not involved with these...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SlashGear

What’s The Difference Between YouTube TV And Google TV

Google announced its Google TV app in late September 2020 in an effort to better compete with Apple TV, Roku, and other dedicated platforms. Unfortunately, having “TV” in the name immediately drew comparisons to YouTube TV, along with questions about the differences between the two products.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

How to figure out which TV streaming subscription to cancel

Over the last year, you might've subscribed to more streaming services. But now you may be looking to save some cash because -- if we're honest -- you really don't need to pay for every streaming platform, especially when there are already many free TV streaming and free movie streaming services available, and even options to replace every paid streaming service with a free one.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future

”We were able to see the trends and what was happening with cord-cutting and cord nevers,“ a senior NBC Sports exec tells TheWrap. NBC Sports Network, abbreviated NBCSN, was supposed to be Comcast’s attempt to create its own national cable sports network — even though NBC Sports was not nearly as bullish as Fox in taking on ESPN as the dominant cable destination for sports.
TV & VIDEOS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy