What Happened To ABC and ESPN on YouTube TV? Why It’s Not Working, And What’s Next

Disney/YouTube

YouTube TV has officially lost the rights to stream popular networks such as ESPN and ABC as of December 18th after failing to reach a deal with Disney to keep more than a dozen channels on the live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV had previously promised that it would lower its monthly subscription fee from $65 to $50 if the deal didn’t go through and are sticking to that pricing model.

Disney released a statement late Friday stating that after ongoing negotiations with YouTube TV, “they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions.”

“As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels,” the company added. “We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

In a blog post, YouTube TV said it would “continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” as many of us assumed. These types of intense negotiations are common in the streaming landscape.

“We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months,” YouTube TV said. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV.”

The service continued to keep subscribers posted throughout negotiations via email, stating on Monday that [Disney] “is an important partner for us,” adding that it hoped to finalize a deal with Disney “provided we can reach equitable terms.” Both parties, however, failed to agree to new terms in the eleventh hour as their previous contract just ended yesterday.

This is a huge loss for YouTube TV in the competitive streaming wars. You can check out the full list of channels lost below:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

Although we may see a deal being reached at some point in the near future, consumers looking to stream these channels may have to shop around for a new provider. Here are some alternatives to YouTube TV that will provide you with access to these channels and more:

