ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Callaway's Management Team Is Buying Shares. Should You?

By Ryan Henderson
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Last week, golf equipment maker Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) announced that the chief executive officer and chief financial officer had purchased shares of the company for their own personal accounts. Since insider buying tends to signal that management believes its shares are undervalued, the market reacted positively to the news -- its shares jumped more than 5% the next day.

But before investors blindly follow management's actions, let's take a deeper look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgV7c_0dQX8g4a00

A Topgolf driving range. Image source: Getty Images

The purchase details

Although insider buying tends to be a great sign for investors, it's worth putting some context around these recent purchases.

Chip Brewer has been the chief executive of Callaway for almost a decade, and he's received plenty of stock over that time as a part of his compensation. Thanks to these stock awards, Brewer unsurprisingly has amassed a pretty sizable holding in the company. In fact, prior to last week, he owned about $27 million in Callaway stock through various family trusts. With this in mind, Brewer's recent purchase of just 4,000 shares, or roughly $100,000 worth of stock, is probably more symbolic than significant.

On the other hand, Chief Financial Officer Brian Lynch bought a much more substantial position relative to his previous ownership. According to the company's latest proxy statement, Lynch owned about $2.3 million in Callaway shares. His purchase, announced in the filing last week, will add another $387,000 to his overall holdings.

Why Callaway and why now?

Over the past 12 months, Callaway has seen stellar performance across all operating segments. With interest in golf reportedly at all-time highs, third-quarter equipment and apparel revenue was up 10% vs. the same time last year and 23% higher than the third quarter of 2019. On top of this strong sales growth, Callaway has also doubled its third-quarter equipment and apparel operating income over the last two years.

Yet despite this year's impressive results, the stock is still roughly flat over the past 11 months. This has left the company trading at a price-to-operating-cash-flow ratio of about 12. So from a pure valuation perspective, the stock looks reasonably priced given its steady growth.

But there's likely more to it. Though it's impossible to know the exact reasoning behind both executives' purchases, I imagine it may be linked to performance of the company's recently acquired golf entertainment brand, Topgolf . Following the close of its acquisition in March, there was some uncertainty around whether Topgolf could get back to its sales level in 2019 before COVID-19 put a halt to the many corporate events that had been a sizable share of its revenue.

But last quarter, this uncertainty was put to rest as Topgolf recovered to more than 100% of that level, and the division is now the leading contributor to Callaway's overall revenue. With existing venues operating at record levels and Topgolf set to open another 10 sites next year, it's hard to imagine its success wasn't a major contributor to management's decision to purchase more shares.

What does this mean for shareholders?

There's an old saying in investing that executives sell shares for many reasons, but only buy for one. So at a minimum, this insider buying should be a vote of confidence for shareholders.

But it isn't just executives who seem to think Callaway's shares are undervalued. Shortly after these purchases, the board of directors authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program. Though it only amounts to less than 1% of the company's current market cap, it's an encouraging sign to see Callaway setting aside some capital for repurchases since it has promising reinvestment opportunities elsewhere in its business.

All in all, between this buyback program and the recent management purchases, it's clear that the individuals who know Callaway the most intimately think it's an opportune time to own more shares. For investors, this should certainly be a positive sign.

10 stocks we like better than Callaway Golf
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Callaway Golf wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Ryan Henderson has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callaway Golf#Ely
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy for 2022

Axalta Coating Systems will benefit from a reopening in the economy and an increase in automobile production. Univar Solutions restructuring is set to transform the company's profitability. nVent Electric is a great picks-and-shovels way to play the electrification trend in the economy. Paint and coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA),...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Marvell Technology is reporting robust demand for its chips in the data center and automotive markets. Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery platform has significant growth prospects in the coming years. The U.S. equity market breathed a sigh of relief on Dec. 16 after the U.S. Federal Reserve disclosed its plans for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
148K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy