Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was happy with his players after their draw at home with Cadiz. Real were held to a scoreless draw by the LaLiga minnows. Ancelotti said: "I'm very happy when we win, even if we play badly. If we play badly and lose, I'm not happy. If we play well and don't win, I'm still happy. So I'm happy tonight. We tried everything from the first minute to the last. It didn't work out for us today. We missed a little bit of quality in the final 30 metres, but there's nothing to criticise. Games like these can happen sometimes.

