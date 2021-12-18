ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Explosion at Pakistan bank kills at least 14

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion at a bank in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has killed at least 14 people, police say. Many others were injured in the blast, which is believed to have...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

At Least Three Dead in Fiery Gas Explosion in Sicily

At least three people died when a gas line exploded under several residential apartment blocks in the southern Sicilian town of Ravanusa late Saturday evening. Two women, including an 80-year-old who used her cellphone to alert authorities to her whereabouts, have been pulled out alive. At least six others remain missing. More than 50 people were left homeless by the massive explosion, which was heard several miles away. Officials say a gas leak might have been triggered by someone using one of the building’s elevators.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Shoreditch death: Man killed by falling object at building site

A man has died after reportedly being struck by a falling object at a building site in east London. Emergency services, including London Air Ambulance, were called to East Road in Hoxton at about 13:30 GMT but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Vestry Street and East Road...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

One dead, up to 100 missing in jade mine landslide in Myanmar

At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 70 are feared to have been buried under rubble after a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar.The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin state, which is the centre of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry, occurred around 4am local time on Wednesday (9.30pm GMT on Tuesday).Around 70 to 100 people, mostly jade miners, were working inside the mine when some of them were swept into a lake by overflowing mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation told Reuters.A rescue operation...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Karachi#Gas Leak#Explosives#Accident#Habib Bank
BBC

Multiple casualties after gas leak at Leicester food factory

A food factory has been evacuated and 23 people have been affected by gas inhalation following a chemical leak. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Bradgate Bakery in Madeline Road, Leicester, at 08:32 GMT on Wednesday. Seven people were taken to hospital with a further 16...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver 'deliberately' hit by car after Tamworth crash

A man has been hurt after a car is believed to have been deliberately reversed into him after a crash, police said. The two drivers had been involved in a collision on Tame Drive, Tamworth, at about 10:50 GMT on Thursday. Staffordshire Police said when the victim got out of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
albuquerqueexpress.com

At least seven UN peacekeepers killed, 3 injured by explosive device in Mali

New York [US], December 8 (ANI): At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement. "This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham driver jailed over fatal race and bus stop crash

A driver involved in two crashes that killed one man and paralysed another has been jailed. Jordan Tedstone, 22, was racing his friend Kieron Mason through Birmingham in May 2019 when Mr Mason crashed into an oncoming taxi and died. In June this year, while awaiting trial over the crash,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kidbrooke death: Boy, 14, dies after van hits bus stop

A 14-year-old schoolboy has died after a van crashed into a bus stop. Emergency services were called to Kidbrooke Park Road in south-east London just after 15:30 GMT on Tuesday, where they found three people injured. The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene while an eight-year-old boy and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hindley: Woman dies six weeks after being struck by car

A woman has died almost six weeks after she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, police have said. Katherine West was struck by a Peugeot 3008 on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at about 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Her family said the 59-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Heysham explosion: Third person charged over house gas blast

A third person has been charged in connection with a gas explosion that killed a toddler in Lancashire. Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast in Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham on 16 May. Sharon and Darren Greenham, aged 51 and 44, of Ambleside Avenue in Lancaster, have been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Redbourn fatal crash: Car owner jailed over worn tyres

A man who ignored advice to replace worn tyres has been jailed in a landmark case after his "fishtailing" car killed another driver on wet roads. Henry Reynolds' Mercedes was unroadworthy and being driven by a friend when it hit Winston Chau's car in Redbourn, Hertfordshire, in 2018. Reynolds, 31,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy