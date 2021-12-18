ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Gov. Abbott: ‘Joe Biden facilitated’ fentanyl deaths in U.S.

By Russell Falcon
 4 days ago

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held an event in Rio Grande City to debut actions taken by the state to build a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

'Abbott Tax': O'Rourke says Texans' power bills rising as governor does nothing on grid

During the event, Abbott once again laid blame for border conditions at the feet of Pres. Joe Biden and his administration.

“Texas is taking what truly is unprecedented by any state ever — for a state to build a wall on our border to secure and safeguard the sovereignty of the United States, as well as our own state,” said Abbott on Saturday. “And this unprecedented action is needed for one single reason. And that’s because the Biden administration has failed to do its job as required by the Constitution and as required by laws passed by Congress to enforce the immigration laws of the United States of America.”

The governor claims uncontrolled illegal immigration at the Texas border has resulted in over 1.2 million people being apprehended. Abbott said that people aren’t only illegally immigrating from Mexico, but are using the Texas border to get in from several countries across the globe, including China and Russia.

Despite criticisms from the GOP, the Biden administration has kept at least two Trump-era border policies in place , including the Migrant Protection Protocols (which allows undocumented non-Mexican migrants who are caught to be sent to Mexico rather than their country of origin) and Title 42 (which allows undocumented migrants to be immediately deported for COVID-19 reasons, without allowing asylum).

Abbott, who was joined by several state officials, said current border policies allow human smuggling and drug trafficking to come into Texas and the rest of the U.S. — particularly the deadly synthetic fentanyl.

Fentanyl leaving deadly wake on U.S.-Mexico border communities

“Enough fentanyl [has been found] to kill every man, woman and child in Texas, California, New York, Illinois and Florida combined,” Abbott said, pointing to rising fentanyl overdose deaths nationwide. “Joe Biden has facilitated the death of those people by the open border policies that he has allowed to take place here in Texas.”

The border wall, Abbott explained, is based on the same material and concept as that of the wall erected at certain parts of the border under the Trump presidency. During the event, Abbott demonstrated the strength of the fence’s steel beams by slamming a hammer atop a block of the material.

Abbott said Texas has received $54 million in individual donations for construction of the wall, adding that projected cost for finishing it is still to be determined.

“We’re going to spend as much as it takes to build as much wall as we possibly can,” Abbott said.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush joined Abbott at the border, stating that Texas is facing a border crisis “like none we’ve ever seen before.”

“Our state is facing a border crisis like none we’ve ever seen before. Washington continues to ignore it even as Texans’ lives are endangered, properties damaged, and record levels of harmful drugs pour into our communities,” said Bush. “We will not stop until this wall is built and our border is secure. Fighting for border security requires a team effort, and I thank Governor Abbott, the state legislature, and our other partner agencies for their support of this cause.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 127

Grim ReaperX
4d ago

That's my Governor! 👏👏With secure borders, this would be a 3rd World Country in no time. If these illegals are having problems in their own countries, they need to stay their ILLEGAL asses in those countries and fix their OWN problems!

Reply(17)
35
Patrick Steele
4d ago

Greg Abbott sat and continues to sit by idile as Texans and Americans die left and right. he believes he's more powerful than all his bosses, and does absolutely nothing to better his state or protect the people he's supposed to serve. he doesn't deserve to hold the office he does. maybe if he spent less time trying to impress daddy Trump and collect paychecks from the rich he might actually have time to grow a conscience, do his job, and do something remotely constructive that actually benefits all instead of just his bank account

Reply(10)
16
For the Right
4d ago

Thank you Gov. Abbott. Thank you for fighting for Texas and the people that love it. Please send illegals to California.

Reply(12)
25
KXAN

Biden mulling student loan freeze extension

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday suggested President Biden could extend a pandemic freeze on student loan payments and interest accrual.  During a Tuesday briefing at the White House, Psaki told reporters Biden has not yet decided whether he will allow millions of Americans to forgo student loan payments at no additional cost […]
POTUS
VIDEO: Louisiana farmer shouts profanities, points guns at employees

ROSEDALE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video has surfaced from a June 8 incident showing then-owner Glynn Rivet yelling at Rivet & Sons farm workers while holding a gun in each hand which he points at workers and fires into the air. The incident sparked an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) which found that […]
ROSEDALE, LA
