Rockettes end season as New York tallies record COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A screen shows the cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK [AP] — New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day for new cases since testing became widely available.

The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season and even some Broadway shows ended performances because of outbreaks among cast members, reported The Associated Press.

The new record punctuated a steady increase that started in the western part of the state in late October and has taken off in New York City in the past week as the new Omicron variant spreads.

People stand in front of Radio City Music Hall after cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site in Times Square on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

“This is changing so quickly. The numbers are going up exponentially by the day,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a Friday appearance on CNN.

“We were already headed for a winter surge with delta, which is a very concerning thing in its own right,” said Dr. Denis Nash, the executive director of the Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health at the City University of New York.

“But then you layer on top of that the new omicron variant, which is more transmissible from an infection standpoint,” he said, noting that current vaccines may be unable to contain the “more invasive” new variant.

New York averaged 13,257 positive tests per day over the seven-day period that ended Thursday which is up 71% from two weeks ago, AP reported.

Omicron is in “full force” according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the city’s hospitals are “very strong and stable right now” and are far better to handle COVID-19 than when the pandemic began.

