Over 800 seniors pack out Stonebridge Farms for annual Christmas party

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Senior Center held its Christmas party at Stonebridge Farms Friday for the first time in two years. The performing band was “Behind the Times.” The room was packed with over 800 seniors and community officials. The Stonebridge staff provided pie and drinks before the director of the Commission of Aging Stephanie Lawson welcomed everyone.

Lawson thanked the many sponsors of the event and the members of the Commission on Aging, saying, “These ladies have a passion like no other and they work hard daily to provide service to you, our seniors. Commission of Aging appreciates the funding and support from United Way of Cullman County, The Alabama Department of Senior Services, as well as Narcog.”

Some of the many community officials in attendance were Senator Garlan Gudger, Congressman Robert Alderholt, Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett, Representative Randall Shedd, Sheriff Matt Gentry, Cullman city council member Johnny Cook, Commissioner Kerry Watson, Circuit Clerk Lisa McSwain, Judge Chad Floyd, city council member David Moss and Circuit Judge Martha Williams. These officials delivered the door prizes and served food to the seniors.

Senator Gudger, the MC for the event, said, “How blessed are we to be in Cullman County. You can see what’s going on all over the world, but there is not another place that I would rather be than Cullman County right here at Stonebridge with all of you today.”

Wesley Britt, Cullman High School alumni who went on the play football for The University of Alabama, spoke at the event, saying, “It’s great to be home. It’s great to be in Cullman, AL where we still celebrate Christmas.” Britt introduced his wife, Katie Britt, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. She said, “We see the country that our children are growing up in and we know the country that we grew up in and while it’s not too far apart, it seems worlds and worlds away, and we believe we have to get off the sidelines and step up and fight to make sure there is a country left for our children to fight for.”





(Janet Chandler for The Cullman Tribune)

Many community officials participated in handing out the door prizes including 25 one-year subscriptions to the Cullman Tribune, two $25 Cracker Barrell gift cards, $100 cash from Gary Marchman, Ghirardelli chocolates, a George Foreman grill from District Attorney Wilson Blaylock, foot massagers, cooking pots and pans from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and a Walmart gift card from Judge Tammy Brown.

Some of the donors of door prizes were Brandin’ Iron owner Josh Speakman, Mary’s Market Flowers, Comfort Care, Walmart Distribution, Encompass health, Bill’s General Contracting, Narcog, Alabama Home Care, Cullman Regional Home Health and Hospice, Humana, Lisa McSwain and Kerry Watson.

Gloria Williams with Freedom Insurance provided two $250 checks and a grand prize of $500.

Other sponsors of the event included the Town of Baileyton, Representative Corey Harbison, City of Hanceville, Town of West Point, McSwain Pharmacy, USA Healthcare and Byars/Wright Insurance.

Senator Garlan Gudger thanked all of the community officials who would be serving the seniors, saying, “They have put a lot of tireless work and effort in behind the scenes to make sure this county runs properly.”

To view the photo gallery, click here .

