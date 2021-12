Your weary fingers will thank you. If you send lots of emails every day, say for work purposes, you may have realised that you are typing the same thing over and over to different people. Whether it’s a standard job application cover letter, an acknowledgement that you’ve received something, or a request that you want to send out to dozens of people, you simply don’t want to type it over and over again. That’s why Gmail templates is one of the best inventions ever. It saves you time and lots of effort. Here’s how to set up Gmail templates.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO