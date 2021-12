The Halo Infinite Campaign is finally here worldwide and with that big open world comes tonnes of new questions. You can read some of ours in our review right here. While many of these you can figure out for yourself, Halo Infinite doesn't exactly go out of its way to give you the Master Chief's age all the time. Here's what you should know about how old Master Chief is in Halo Infinite's campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO