Credit cards are preferable to debit cards in many ways, but learn the pros and cons of each before deciding what’s best for you. With a credit card, you’re essentially drawing on a line of credit from your card’s issuer, and you’re expected to pay off your debt each month. If you don’t, you’ll be charged interest. A debit card, on the other hand, draws directly from your bank account, as if you were writing a check. There’s no borrowing involved.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO