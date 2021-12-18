Afternoon crash leaves Neosho teenager dead

NEOSHO, Mo.– A 17-year-old from Neosho has died following a car crash on Friday afternoon.

At 6:56 p.m., the teen driver’s car left the roadway. It then struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 132 fatal crash of 2021.

