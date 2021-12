Employees seek health care, worker safety and wages as they picket local stores Dozens of employees formed a picket line outside of two local Fred Meyer grocery stores Friday, Dec. 17, for the start of a regional strike alleging unsafe and unfair workplace environments. Representatives with Fred Meyer called the strike "reckless" and urged employees to consider implications. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, a union that represents nearly 30,000 workers here in Oregon, has approved the strike. They allege that Fred Meyer and QFC have committed multiple unfair labor practices in their companies. A D V...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO