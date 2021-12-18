Washington activates Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen from reserve/COVID list

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) are set to return from their stints on the COVID list. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team will have most of its defensive line available when they take on the Eagles on Tuesday night. The Football Team announced that it was activated the following four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list:

Sweat, who is currently on injured reserve, was also designated for return, meaning his return to the field is imminent. Washington has been without Sweat since Week 8. The first-string defensive end had been recovering from a fractured jaw, and he intended to return to practice on Wednesday. A first-round Washington draftee, Sweat has registered four sacks this season and has 20 for his career. The Mississippi State product has forced two fumbles in each of his three seasons.

Allen has been a force this season as well. He's accumulated 7.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 45 tackles in 13 games.

When fully healthy, Allen and Sweat should sit atop the depth chart. Smith-Williams and Toohill, who have both been forced into significant roles on the defensive line following injuries to Sweat and Chase Young, will be able to settle back into their backup/special teams roles.

We learned on Friday that the NFL was pushing Sunday’s WFT-Eagles game to Tuesday.