Omicron: Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.The...
Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
Boris Johnson’s government has implemented its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 45,145 confirmed cases.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
As the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread across the UK and the country reaches its highest daily case numbers, many are calling for another national lockdown to help stop the spread.The new variant was first reported in South Africa and is thought to be the most transmissible along with showing resistance to current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the variant and 37, 101 cases so far, with over 12,000 of those confirmed on Sunday. Hospitalisations are also increasing with 900 patients admitted in one day.Omicron presents new, milder symptoms which are like those of a common...
Staff shortages at two hospitals in the UK have forced one to warn time off may have to be cancelled and another to suggest planned operations will be cut in January as the Omicron variant causes soaring infections.University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust was forced to tell staff last week they could not make any new holiday requests and that current leave may be cancelled as it experiences “significant pressures”, according to an email seen by The Independent.Meanwhile, in an email seen by The Independent, Barts Health Trust wrote to doctors warning it may have to cancel “some or much” of...
The latest Covid-19 rates for areas of Bucks have been released - as speculation mounts over whether the Government will introduce new measures to tackle the Omicron variant. The Buckinghamshire Council area has a rolling infection rate of 733.9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people - with 4,015 new cases confirmed in the seven days up to December 13.
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
LONDON could run out of police officers, firefighters and NHS workers to cover shifts as Omicron cases spiral, Sadiq Khan has warned. The Mayor of London today declared a "major incident" in London as the new variant rips through the capital's hospitals. It comes as the UK's daily Omicron cases...
Sadiq Khan has said he believes new restrictions are “inevitable” — less than 24 hours after he declared a major incident in the capital due to surging cases of Covid. The London mayor said the city had recorded almost 30,000 cases in one day and warned the NHS could “collapse” if measures are brought in too late.
The Trafalgar Square New Year’s Eve celebration has been cancelled because of the surge of omicron cases in London, Sadiq Khan has announced. On Monday night, the Mayor of London announced that the event would no longer be going ahead in the interests of public safety. It was set...
The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will impose new restrictions in England before Christmas.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the newly announced measures in Wales compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
London's cultural businesses may face an "existential" crisis as Covid cases continue to rise, Sadiq Khan has said. The city's mayor said owners of bars, theatres, hotels and restaurants have told him 50% of their bookings have been cancelled. Mr Khan called on the government to bring in a "major...
