IMPD investigating two fatal crashes in less than 12 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two deadly collisions involving vehicles in less than 12 hours.

On Friday night around 9 p.m., IMPD says a driver drove a car into an IndyGo bus as the bus was slowing down. The driver of the car died and no one on the bus was hurt.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a single car accident just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police say the car hit a pole and an adult female passenger died as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived and police are still searching for them.

