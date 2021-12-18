ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (6-7) vs. New York Jets (3-10)

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

DOLPHINS (6-7) vs. JETS (3-10)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS (Chs: 4 in Miami-Dade/Broward and 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 21-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Robert Saleh is 3-10 in his first season leading the Jets.

Series: The Dolphins hold a 56-55-1 lead in the all-time series with the Jets, including playoffs. Miami has won seven of the past eight meetings and three straight.

Line: The Dolphins are a 9 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 41.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: S Jevon Holland (illness); Questionable: G/T Austin Jackson (illness), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle); Reserve/COVID-19: RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Jaylen Waddle; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Jets — Doubtful: T George Fant (knee); Questionable: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), OL Dan Feeney (back), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee); Reserve/COVID-19: WR Elijah Moore, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, WR Justin Hardee, QB Mike White, WR Jeff Smith; Injured reserve: WR Corey Davis (groin), DE Carl Lawson (Achilles), OT Mekhi Becton (knee), DB Lamarcus Joyner among 12 players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins have their playoff aspirations in front of them if they can extend their winning streak to six games. If Miami tops New York to return to .500 at 7-7, there will not be an AFC wild-card team more than a game out of its reach, tiebreakers notwithstanding, with three games remaining. ...

Like most teams in the NFL, the Dolphins had to deal with a cluster of COVID cases in the past week-plus. Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed tested positive, but then were removed from the COVID list on Friday to get a practice under them ahead of Sunday. Jevon Holland was removed from the COVID list on Saturday. Running back Phillip Lindsay, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks remain on the list ahead of the game. ...

The Dolphins get their first look at Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after he missed the teams’ previous meeting, Miami’s 24-17 win at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21. Veteran Joe Flacco started that one for New York. ...

Running back Duke Johnson, the seven-year veteran and Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, had his one previous practice squad elevation come in that game against the Jets in the previous meeting. Up again as a COVID-19 replacement, he was the only running back on the active roster for much of the week before Gaskin and Ahmed were reactivated. ...

During the five-game winning streak, the Dolphins defense has allowed just 11 points per game and forced 2.2 turnovers per game. ...

Sunday’s game would’ve been a homecoming for standout rookie Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, a St. Thomas Aquinas High grad, but he is on the team’s COVID list.

