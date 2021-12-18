Teen fatally shoots another inside vehicle in Port St. Lucie

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Port St. Lucie.

At approximately 11:38 p.m., police responded to SE Tiffany Avenue and SE Hillmoor Drive in reference to a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim.

Officers located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Officers began lifesaving measures, but the boy died at a local hospital.

Investigators determined the victim was traveling in a vehicle with other passengers. He was sitting in the back seat when a firearm was discharged inside the vehicle, striking and killing him.

A 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle has been arrested for the shooting death.

Police will provide further details at a news conference early this week.

WPTV