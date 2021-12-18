Kamala Harris Checks Charlamagne Tha God During Interview: 'Don’t Start Talking Like a Republican'

Kamala Harris/ Comedy Central

Vice President Kamala Harris was not playing any games during her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday.

During the interview, Charlamagne asked Harris who the "real" president of the United States is.

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" he asked during a recent episode of his Comedy Central show, "Tha God's Honest Truth."

Harris then quickly leapt to President Joe Biden's defense:

"C'mon, Charlamagne," she said. "No, no, no, no, it's Joe Biden," she clapped back. "And don't start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he's president. … And it's Joe Biden, it's Joe Biden and I'm vice president and my name is Kamala Harris."

Watch the clip below:

Since being elected into the White House, there has been some criticism that Harris has not been very visible and that the Biden/Harris administration has done nothing for the country.

Harris shot down all of the criticism.

Harris continued: "And the reality is because we are in office, we do things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent ... It is the work of saying we're going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does. So, let's improve that system."

Harris added: "I hear the frustration, but let's not deny the impact that we've had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up and I will not give up."

"That Kamala Harris — that's the one I like," Charlamagne said.

Her defense of Biden comes amid reports of growing tension in the White House.