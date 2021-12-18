ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris Checks Charlamagne Tha God During Interview: 'Don't Start Talking Like a Republican'

Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

Kamala Harris/ Comedy Central

Vice President Kamala Harris was not playing any games during her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday.

During the interview, Charlamagne asked Harris who the "real" president of the United States is.

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" he asked during a recent episode of his Comedy Central show, "Tha God's Honest Truth."

Harris then quickly leapt to President Joe Biden's defense:

"C'mon, Charlamagne," she said. "No, no, no, no, it's Joe Biden," she clapped back. "And don't start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he's president. … And it's Joe Biden, it's Joe Biden and I'm vice president and my name is Kamala Harris."

Since being elected into the White House, there has been some criticism that Harris has not been very visible and that the Biden/Harris administration has done nothing for the country.

Harris shot down all of the criticism.

Harris continued: "And the reality is because we are in office, we do things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent ... It is the work of saying we're going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does. So, let's improve that system."

Harris added: "I hear the frustration, but let's not deny the impact that we've had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up and I will not give up."

"That Kamala Harris — that's the one I like," Charlamagne said.

Her defense of Biden comes amid reports of growing tension in the White House.

Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
NPR

Kamala Harris tests negative after a COVID-19 exposure

A staffer who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris this week tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning, the White House announced. Harris tested negative via a PCR test for the virus on Wednesday and will be tested again in the coming days. "The Vice President...
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses major issues facing the Biden Administration in new interview

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not support the Build Back Better Act, a key part of the Biden administration's legislative agenda, while cold weather and the Omicron variant are driving an increase in COVID-19 infections -- both major challenges for the Biden administration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to discuss her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Independent

Kamala Harris staff accused of trying to shut down Charlamagne interview amid clash over Biden

Kamala Harris’s staff appeared to attempt to shut down her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday after the rapper posed an awkward question.On Friday the Vice President joined Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, on his Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth for an interview about the Biden administration and its relationship with Black voters.The interview was going well until Charlamagne appeared to hit on a touchy subject: Senator Joe Manchin, and his continued obstruction of the Biden administration’s signature Build Back Better Act.“Who’s the superhero that’s going to speak against Joe Manchin?” the rapper asked.On a...
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris Defends Joe Biden After Charlamagne Asks Who The ‘Real President’ Is

Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden during a heated exchange with Charlamagne after he questioned whether Biden or Senator Joe Manchin was running the country. Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden after Charlamagne tha God questioned if Biden or Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was running the country. During a heated exchange on Charlamagne’s Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth on December 17, the host pressed Harris about calling Manchin out for his continued opposition to Democratic legislation. After questioning if Manchin was a “problem” for their administration, Charlamagne went so far as to ask, “I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?”
Shine My Crown

