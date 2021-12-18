ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns make defensive roster moves ahead of postponed game

By Camryn Justice
 4 days ago
With their game postponed until Monday evening and the team working to control their current outbreak, the Browns have made several roster moves to address the loss of some players to COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, the Browns signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. to the active roster.

Harvey was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After going through training camp in 2019, Harvey was waived by the Browns but signed to the practice squad the following day where he spent most of his time. He was called up to the active roster when former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey suffered an injury, holding a special teams role for two weeks. In September 2020, Harvey was waived by the Browns and had been a free agent until the Browns signed him during this year's training camp.

At Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

Harvey's signing comes after the Browns placed linebackers Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II and Mack Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Linebacker Anthony Walker was activated from the list Friday.

The Browns also elevated defensive end Porter Gustin from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and is expected to soon be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Additionally, the Browns signed cornerback Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

Mills is a rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central. He spent six weeks on the Browns practice squad this year.

This week, the Browns placed cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns are scheduled to practice at 12 p.m. today as they continue preparing for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was postponed until Monday at 5 p.m. due to the current outbreak on the Browns, and really, throughout the league as COVID-19 cases continue to pile up on numerous teams.

RELATED: Browns-Raiders game moved to Monday as COVID-19 outbreak in Berea continues

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

