Flyers' Max Willman: Enters COVID-19 protocols

 4 days ago

Willman was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Bill Meltzer...

CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
iheart.com

Offensive Outburst Leads Stars Past Wild

Seven Stars scored goals in Dallas' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell, and Tyler Seguin all scored in the first period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead, and Dallas led the rest of the way. Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson, Miro Heiskanen, and Jamie Benn also lit the lamp. The Stars have won 10 of their last 11 home contests. Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points, and Kevin Fiala had two goals. The Wild have lost four straight.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: No game Thursday

Ovechkin and the Capitals' game against the Islanders on Thursday was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Barring another change, Washington is still scheduled to face the Flyers on Tuesday. Ovechkin is among the NHL leaders with 22 goals and 47 points through 31 games this season.
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Shelled in loss

Talbot allowed six goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third period as the Wild unsuccessfully tried to come back from a three-goal deficit. It was a third straight loss for the 34-year-old, who is now 15-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage after this ugly outing. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL has postponed all games after Tuesday through the holiday break -- the Wild's game against the Red Wings scheduled for Thursday had previously been postponed due to the latter team's COVID-19 outbreak. Talbot will try to end his skid next Monday against the Jets.
