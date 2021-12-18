Flyers' Max Willman: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Talbot allowed six goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third period as the Wild unsuccessfully tried to come back from a three-goal deficit. It was a third straight loss for the 34-year-old, who is now 15-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage after this ugly outing. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL has postponed all games after Tuesday through the holiday break -- the Wild's game against the Red Wings scheduled for Thursday had previously been postponed due to the latter team's COVID-19 outbreak. Talbot will try to end his skid next Monday against the Jets.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO