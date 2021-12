In an interview with CBS Sports, AEW's Tony Khan said he would've been interested in signing Kevin Owens if Owens had opted to enter free agency. "I would have been interested in that. He's a great wrestler," Khan told CBS Sports. "I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that's great -- and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he's great. Any company he goes to he'll be a great wrestler for them."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO