Flyers' Joel Farabee: Ready to rock

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
The Chicago Bears are out of the playoffs but not out of injuries. Head coach Matt Nagy gave some updates on Wednesday and unfortunately one of them involved their young star quarterback. Nagy revealed that Fields is dealing with an injury. The injury is bad enough to have Fields limited...
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
With the NHL pulling out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19, there will be a lot of disappointed players around the league. Brad Marchand will be near the top of the list, as this may have been the only Olympic opportunity he’ll get.
Brogun Broders, a fifth grader at Freeman Elementary, delivers the game ball to the referee prior to Friday night's home boys basketball game between Freeman and Mt. Vernon-Plankinton. Broders was named the Little Flyer for the game after his name was drawn as part of a fundraiser by the Freeman Booster Club. Broders also received a free T-shirt and $5 to spend at the concession stand. He is the son of Kelli and Tom Broders.
One of the two games left this week has been postponed, as the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers will no longer play tonight. The decision was made after more COVID-related issues for the Capitals, who canceled today’s media availability. Daniel Sprong and Justin Schultz were pulled from the group this morning and are undergoing further testing. Tonight’s game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights is now the last one before the holiday break, though Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweets that game also may be in danger of postponement.
Much was made of the numerous offseason moves that were made to try to give the Flyers a new identity after missing the playoffs last year. And maybe the jury is still out on perhaps the biggest move that sent Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers out of Philadelphia in exchange for veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis, who has played in just four games so far this season.
Embiid closed with 41 points (14-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Celtics. Embiid feasted against a shorthanded Celtics frontcourt, attempting a season-high 27 shots. Robert Williams (personal) was a late scratch, leaving...
