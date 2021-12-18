ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood's affiliate in the upper Midwest announced Friday she is stepping down from her position next year. Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization...

New Haven Register

Seattle-based Planned Parenthood affiliate ousts CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of a Seattle-based affiliate of Planned Parenthood has been removed from her position after controversy following a donor’s use of a racist term in a meeting. Chris Charbonneau was ousted last week as head of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky,...
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
seattlepi.com

Leader of House minority caucus to step down at year's end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of the Ohio House’s Democratic caucus says she’s stepping down at the end of the year. Rep. Emilia Sykes, an Akron Democrat, has held the minority leader position for three years. She said Wednesday she’s considering future options, including elected office. Sykes is frequently mentioned as a possible Congressional candidate. Her present two-year term runs out at the end of next year.
